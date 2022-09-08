Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.

Maegan was 30 years old when she was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2013. She was driving her red two-door Saturn from her home in Smyer to visit a friend in Lubbock. She never arrived. Her son was 5 at the time his mother went missing.

According to officials, Maegan was last seen with Michael Todd Ramsey, a man she had reportedly met just a few months earlier.

Michael Todd Ramsey (Sheriff's Office photo from unrelated charge)

Three days after Maegan went missing, officials say they found Ramsey with Maegan’s car. Ramsey was taken into custody and questioned multiple times about the case, but no charges relating to this case have been filed. A year after she went missing, Ramsey was in possession of Maegan’s cell phone SIM card. Lubbock County investigators discovered a small drop of blood in her car, but there was not enough evidence to formally charge him with her disappearance.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 80 years in Van Zandt County on unrelated charges. He’s now serving that time at TDCJ’s Bill Clements Unit, outside of Amarillo.

Hembree stopped by the station Tuesday to discuss the investigation before heading to the annual birthday dinner his family hosts in Maegan’s honor at her favorite restaurant.

“We meet every year on her birthday at one of her favorite places that she likes to eat. And we as a family go in and honor her at that place and we kind of always try to leave an empty seat for her,” he said.

Hembree says the fact that Ramsey will be in prison for most of his life gives his family some solace, but not closure.

“He had a lot of years, and so he’s going to be in prison for a long time, but we need to know where she is,” Hembree said.

Hembree says investigators have told him Ramsey knows what happened and he needs to confess.

“We made suggestions about how to do that and such, and those suggestions seem to be just being pushed aside, you know. ‘We’ve got other things to do that are live,’” Hembree said.

Detectives at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are on the case. Though, Hembree says for the first time since Maegan’s been gone, a representative from the agency wasn’t at her birthday dinner. He says he’s been told investigators are too busy with other cases, but he won’t give up.

“As long as I’m living and as long as I’m breathing and we haven’t found her yet, we’re going to keep looking and we’re going to keep calling,” he said.

The sheriff’s office provided this statement about the case:

“Although it’s been 9 years since Maegan Hembree went missing, investigators continue to revisit the case periodically in hopes new information is discovered. At this time, we have no new leads.”

Hembree believes someone else knows something about what happened to Maegan. He says if they haven’t found her, his family plans to do another sweep and pass out more flyers on the 10-year-anniversary of her disappearance next February. In the meantime, he says his family needs someone with the sheriff’s office to be active for them.

“Having support from others gives us hope that we’ll find her,” Hembree said.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Maegan Hembree, or anything related to the case, call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601.

Maegan is 4′11 and weighs 120 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and green eyes. She has a large Houston Astros logo tattoo on the back of her neck, and a tattoo on her lower left leg. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

