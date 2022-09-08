President Biden orders flags to half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a proclamation issued just after the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, President Biden ordered that the American flag be lowered to half staff at the White House and “upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations...throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of internment.”

According to the proclamation, the order was issued, “As a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth,” in honor of her many decades of service as the head of state whose passing marks the end of an era for the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the Proclamation continues.

President Biden also ordered that the flag be lowered at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

