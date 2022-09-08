Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time

The key to growing your money is time
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Rule of 72 is a useful formula that helps you estimate the number of years it will take you to double your invested money.  

Aashish Matani, a managing director of wealth management at Merrill Lynch, said the Rule of 72 is not only easy to understand, but easy to calculate.

Here’s how it works: divide 72 by the annual interest rate to determine the amount of time it takes for an investment to double.

Matani used the example of a 25-year-old who’s 45 years away from retiring.  He used 8% as an annual interest rate.

When you divide 72 by 8 you get 9. So, it would take the 25-year-old nine years to double their initial investment.

If they can double every nine years and have 45 years to do it, that’s five doubles. Here is how much the money would grow in that time.

  • 2022 - $5,000 – initial investment
  • 2031 $10,000 first doubling
  • 2040 $20,000 second doubling
  • 2049 $40,000 third doubling
  • 2058 $80,000 fourth doubling
  • 2067 $160,000 fifth doubling

The Rule of 72 is a powerful way for you to grow wealth over time.  Invest as early as you can to take maximum advantage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Lawrance Garcia captured the moments right after Lubbock police officer Larry Barnhill was hit...
‘It’s our job to go and help’: Witnesses rush to check on injured police officer
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Keith Bass II, 48, faces charges of first-degree murder of his wife in Missouri.
Missouri murder suspect arrested in Floydada said ‘I just murdered my wife’

Latest News

FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order allowing for outside review of records from Trump’s Florida home
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II