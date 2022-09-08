Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month.

Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years.

”I thank all of you who have been along on this journey with me,” Maines said during Thursday’s broadcast. “There are many of you that even remember when I started and my name was Sharon Hibner.”

Maines’ career began at KLBK, when Bill DeTournillon Sr. hired her while she was attending Texas Tech University. She spent seven years at KLBK. Helming the anchor desk at 6 and 10 p.m., Maines was Lubbock’s first female TV news anchor. She later added role of news director.

Maines then moved to the McAlister Family’s KAMC, where she continued the combined role of anchor and producer. She then became consumer affairs specialist and commercial spokesperson for Furr’s Supermarkets.

In 1995, Sharon returned to TV, coming to KCBD NewsChannel 11. It was Bill DeTournillon Jr. who hired her to the anchor role she holds today. Daybreak Today consistently draws one of the highest audience shares for a respective market seen anywhere in the nation.

”I didn’t come to this decision lightly,” Maines said. “It’s hard to step away from something that is so important to me, and to leave my early morning work family. But it seems like now is the right time.”

The Texas Tech College of Media & Communication honored Maines as an Outstanding Alumni in 2017. Among many other accolades, she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year and honored by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association.

You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

