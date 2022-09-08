Local Listings
Texas Tech launches NIL Marketplace through Opendorse

The Beyond Verified Marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes and provide supporters access to engage in NIL opportunities
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, in partnership with leading NIL technology provider Opendorse, has launched the Beyond Verified Marketplace, a one-stop shop to maximize NIL opportunities for Red Raider student-athletes.

The marketplace, one of the first in collegiate athletics, gives Texas Tech fans, brands, and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch, and pay any Texas Tech student-athlete for NIL activities in one platform built specifically to benefit the student-athlete. The marketplace can be found here.

“From the onset, we have stated that Texas Tech will be a national leader in supporting our student-athletes when it comes to NIL opportunities, and that’s exactly what the Beyond Verified Marketplace does,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Beyond the education we already provide, this is another valuable tool our student-athletes can utilize that will allow them to maximize their NIL while staying compliant with both NCAA and state laws.”

All current Texas Tech student-athletes will have a profile on the Beyond Verified Marketplace, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels. Student-athletes will be able to review opportunities, receive deals, accept compensation, and disclose NIL activities all within the Opendorse app.

In addition to current Texas Tech student-athletes, the marketplace will also feature several prominent Red Raider alumni and professional athletes ranging from stars on the gridiron like Patrick Mahomes II and Danny Amendola to basketball’s Davide Moretti and Jarrett Culver as well as LPGA standout Kim Kaufman and soccer’s Kirsten Davis.

When offered an NIL proposal, student-athletes are notified through their Opendorse app where they can choose to accept the opportunity. Once completed, the student-athletes immediately receive compensation to their account, which will automatically be disclosed to the athletics department.

Texas Tech student-athletes are already more than familiar with Opendorse as it has long been the athletics department’s platform for content sharing from its creative teams. The marketplace will continue Texas Tech’s partnership with Opendorse and its all-in-one NIL platform, which is comprised of compliance, content, and education tools.

Additional information on Texas Tech’s Beyond Verified program can be found online at www.TexasTech.com/NIL or by following @TTU_BV on Twitter. Supporters with NIL-related questions can direct those to Beyond.Verified@ttu.edu via email.

About Opendorse

Opendorse, the NIL company, is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. More than 75,000 athletes use Opendorse to understand, build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors, and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

