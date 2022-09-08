Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Sharon Maines announces retirement

Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years

You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11

WATCH Sharon’s announcement here

Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Police are still looking for the shooter

Read more here: Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Lubbock

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle last night near 4th and Alcove

Police are looking for the driver of a white vehicle that left the scene

More: 1 injured after hit-and-run

Lubbock health department of offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

They will be available by appointment or at one of many pop-up clinics to be announced

The new boosters target the original virus and the Omicron sub-variants

Details here: City of Lubbock to offer updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

Second suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan dead

Myles Sanderson died Wednesday moments after being captures by police

An investigation is underway into how he died

Follow the latest here: Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies

