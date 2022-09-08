Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Sharon Maines announces retirement
- Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years
- You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11
- WATCH Sharon’s announcement here
Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville
- A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
- Police are still looking for the shooter
- Read more here: Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Lubbock
- A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle last night near 4th and Alcove
- Police are looking for the driver of a white vehicle that left the scene
- More: 1 injured after hit-and-run
Lubbock health department of offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week
- They will be available by appointment or at one of many pop-up clinics to be announced
- The new boosters target the original virus and the Omicron sub-variants
- Details here: City of Lubbock to offer updated COVID-19 booster vaccine
Second suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan dead
- Myles Sanderson died Wednesday moments after being captures by police
- An investigation is underway into how he died
- Follow the latest here: Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies
