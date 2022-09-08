Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Sharon Maines announces retirement

  • Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years
  • You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11
  • WATCH Sharon’s announcement here

Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West Lubbock

  • A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle last night near 4th and Alcove
  • Police are looking for the driver of a white vehicle that left the scene
  • More: 1 injured after hit-and-run

Lubbock health department of offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

Second suspect in deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan dead

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a semi and car in North Lubbock County
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock