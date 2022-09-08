Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a semi and car in North Lubbock County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on scene of a crash involving a semi and a car in North Lubbock County.

Police say it happened just before 7:00 a.m. A car ended up underneath the semi trailer at East Drew Street and North Fir. One person was moderately injured and taken to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to avoid that area at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

