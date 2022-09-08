Local Listings
Warm until Sunday, low rain chance this weekend

By Matt Ernst
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been another warm day on the South Plains, with upper 80s to low 90s today. It’ll be slightly warmer tomorrow, high near 92 in Lubbock. Like today, there will be plenty of sunshine.

We are watching a cold front that will move across our area this weekend. Saturday will likely still be plenty warm, with the high in the upper 80s. This is typical when fronts arrive during the day, it will heat up quickly, then start to cool some behind the front in the evening.

It will be hot at Jones Stadium, with lots of sunshine. Keep in mind the temperature we show you for currents or the forecast is measured in the shade. It will feel much hotter than the upper 80s with plenty of sun. There is just a low chance for a shower or storm, rain chance a little bit higher Saturday night into Sunday.

Behind the front, it will cool to the upper 70s Sunday, with more clouds and a slight chance for rain. It won’t stay cool, back to the mid 80s Monday then 90s beginning Tuesday.

