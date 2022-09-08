We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!

The new address is:

9810 University Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Give us a call at 806-749-1111.

Programming: 806-761-4202

Closed Captioning:

If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:

Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414

Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com

If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KCBD. this can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax.

Address: KCBD 9810 University Avenue Lubbock, TX 79423

Fax: 806-744-0449

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.