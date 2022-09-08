We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!
The new address is:
9810 University Ave.
Lubbock, TX 79423
Give us a call at 806-749-1111.
Programming: 806-761-4202
Closed Captioning:
If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:
Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414
Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com
If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KCBD. this can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax.
Address: KCBD 9810 University Avenue Lubbock, TX 79423
Fax: 806-744-0449
