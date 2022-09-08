Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of 37th street and where they found a woman shot. She was immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Officers say they do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They are however, looking for a dark gray Chrysler 300 in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

