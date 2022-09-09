Local Listings
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event

84 Lumber Trunk or Treat graphic(84 Lumber)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities.

84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be located at 102 E 50th St.

The event will have free hot dogs, chips and drinks.

Two food trucks will also be available, including The Spud Truck and Texas Mac Shack.

