Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to...
The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents.(WDAM Staff)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents.

The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up.

The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in the area.

Lubbock residents can fill out a sign up form here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

84 Lumber Trunk or Treat graphic
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter...
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
Noon Notebook: 'A Texas Tribute' at the Buddy Holly Hall
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter present 'A Texas Tribute'
The Edge presents its production of 'Salome' Thursday Sept. 15th through the 25th.
Edge Theatre presents ‘Salome’ Sept. 15 - 25