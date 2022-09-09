American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents.

The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up.

Let's Sound the Alarm in Lubbock and save lives! On Saturday, September 17, we will be installing free smoke alarms in Lubbock residences for the first 300 signups! Follow the link https://t.co/KCHFLxqPOE to get yours🔗 #EndHomeFires — American Red Cross Greater North Texas (@RedCrossNTX) September 8, 2022

The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in the area.

Lubbock residents can fill out a sign up form here.

