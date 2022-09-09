Chance for thunderstorms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87.

First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.

Humidity will increase tonight, making for a little bit muggier feel Saturday. High temp near 87, with a steady E/SE wind. If you’re going to the Texas Tech game, plan for it to be hot in the stands.

Red Raider Outfitter Game Day Forecast for Saturday, Sept. 10. (KCBD)

A cold front will approach from the north late afternoon into the evening. We expect a few showers and thunderstorms to develop along this front. First in the Panhandle during the afternoon, then on the South Plains during the evening. These computer models give a rough estimate of the timing.

Computer model image for Saturday, Sept. 10. (KCBD)

Computer model image for Saturday, Sept. 10. (KCBD)

Computer model image for Saturday, Sept. 10. (KCBD)

A few storms could become strong. Also, there is the potential for heavy rain. But not all of the area will see rain. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the Tech game, but the chance is higher later in the evening through Sunday morning. Even then, it’s only up to about a 30% chance.

The wind will shift out of the north late Saturday, up above 20mph. It’ll stay breezy into early Sunday morning.

Behind the front, it’ll be much cooler and cloudy Sunday, high in the low to mid 70s.

After that, it’ll warm back up next week. Mid 80s Monday then around 90 Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.