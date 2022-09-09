Local Listings
City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted.

The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022.

Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection cases.

Visit mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment for program updates and information. Applications are available on the website until 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 9.

