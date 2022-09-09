Crunch Fitness to honor 9/11 victims with remembrance climb

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Crunch Fitness will be honoring those who lost their lives during 9/11 by challenging each of their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Every year on the 9/11 anniversary, local firefighters (dressed in full turnout gear) utilize the step mills at Crunch to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11th. Members of the community are also welcome to join Crunch Fitness in this challenge to pay tribute to the fallen first responders.

Participants will receive a free one week membership to Crunch Fitness as well as a feature on Crunch’s social media pages.

Participants can climb at any point on Sept 11 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lubbock Crunch Fitness as 6205 Slide Rd

Please contact Alex Malave at (407)794-0400 Ext: 5006 or alexm@fitnessventuresllc.com if you would like to join the climb or need any additional details and/or hi-res photos.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Crunch Fitness in Lubbock.