Friday morning top stories: Man killed in tractor crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man killed in tractor crash near East FM 1585 and CR 2700

DPS troopers say his tractor collided with a pickup truck

Two other people were injured in the crash

More: Updated: victims of fatal crash identified

Uvalde police investigating shooting that sent two people to the hospital

Investigators say someone opened fire during a fight between two gangs

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital

Details here: Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody

Deputies killed in shooting in Georgia

Investigators say a man opened fire on the mas they tried to serve a warrant

Police took two people into custody after an hours long standoff

Read more here: Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.