KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix.

Missy is shy and would do well with other dogs to build her confidence. But with some time and love should be your best friend! Missy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper.

