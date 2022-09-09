Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

LFR responds to house fire in Southwest Lubbock

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.
Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Ave. The fire has since been contained and is completely out, according to LFR.

Firefighters and the Fire Marshalls are still on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Lubbock's Depot District
Lubbock police cracking down on underage drinking
The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to...
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
KCBD News at Noon
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting