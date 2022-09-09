LFR responds to house fire in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Ave. The fire has since been contained and is completely out, according to LFR.

Firefighters and the Fire Marshalls are still on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

