LPD investigating report of shots fired south of Overton Elementary

Shots fired call(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in central Lubbock around 3:15 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of 31st Street in a neighborhood south of Overton Elementary School.

Police stated the gunshots had no connection to Overton Elementary School or Westwind Elementary.

According to LISD officials, students had already left for the day and no lockdown was initiated.

Although there is no connection, police cleared Overton Elementary School.

Lubbock police checked the school after a report of shots fired one block south of Overton Elementary on Friday.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

