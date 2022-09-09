Local Listings
Lubbock police cracking down on underage drinking

Lubbock's Depot District
Lubbock's Depot District
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are sending out a new warning to underage drinkers.

The department said during a news conference Friday officers were flagged down by a bar employee in the Depot District Thursday night who reported someone for having a fake I.D. Police ultimately cited two people, one for having a fake I.D. and the other for underage drinking.

The department says issues like this typically start to pop up around this time of year when students are returning to class and Tech football games start up again.

LPD is encouraging bar patrons and employees to report any underage drinking or anyone they believe has a fake I.D.

“We have a home game this weekend, we’ll have a tremendous amount of officers working the area around the Texas Tech game. And so we’ll be around the area of Broadway and we’ll have our staffing as normal in the Depot District. It certainly heightens our awareness, you know,” Lt. Brady Cross said.

The department would also like to remind anyone underaged that if they are caught, the can be reported to their school, either high school or university.

