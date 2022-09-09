Local Listings
Police seeking public’s help after Lubbock woman kidnapped

Elisa Franco and George De La Pena
Elisa Franco and George De La Pena
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena.

Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.

Franco is described as 5′3′', 150 pounds, with reddish-blonde hair, dark roots and brown eyes. Franco’s hair was styled with two braids and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans, according to police.

De La Pena is described as being 5′05″, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants pulled up to his knees with no shirt.

Police say Franco and De La Pena previously dated and believe this is not a random act.

If anyone has information regarding the location of these individuals they are asked to call Detective Matt Bearden at (806) 775-3470.

