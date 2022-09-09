Updated: 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in S. Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of E. FM 1585.

The call came in at around 8:45 p.m. DPS confirms that a farm tractor attempted to cross the road at the 4300 block of E FM 1585. A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on FM 1585 and collided with the tractor as it was crossing.

A second pickup truck, also traveling eastbound collided with the wreckage on the roadway. The operator of the tractor was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A female passenger from the first truck and the driver of the second truck were transported to the hospital for injuries.

We will update the story as more information is provided.

