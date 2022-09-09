Local Listings
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray New) – Officials in Florida are warning parents nationwide to be cautious of products that look like candy but actually contain drugs.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said with Halloween around the corner, it’s not too early to be on the lookout for these deceptive products.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be wary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.

“Not only does this make it easier for kids to hide drugs from their parents, but it also makes it more likely for unknowing kids (or even adults) to consume the drugs believing it is candy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

If you believe your child has ingested something they shouldn’t have, officials say to call 911 immediately.

