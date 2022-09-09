Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified a man that was seriously injured after a shooting in Central Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 37th and Nashville. Investigators say 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three others, were trying to leave the area after an altercation with the suspect. The suspect then followed their car and began firing shots at the victims, according to police.

Breckenridge was taken to Covenant with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They are however, looking for a dark gray Chrysler 300 in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Workforce Solutions of the South Plains job fair
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain late Saturday and Sunday, and quite a cool down...
Strong cold front this weekend
Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains job fair
Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains job fair
Lubbock's Depot District
Lubbock police cracking down on underage drinking
Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.
LFR responds to house fire in Southwest Lubbock