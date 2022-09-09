Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified a man that was seriously injured after a shooting in Central Lubbock early Thursday morning.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 37th and Nashville. Investigators say 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three others, were trying to leave the area after an altercation with the suspect. The suspect then followed their car and began firing shots at the victims, according to police.

Breckenridge was taken to Covenant with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They are however, looking for a dark gray Chrysler 300 in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

