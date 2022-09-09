Police situation near Willow Bend Elementary changes pickup procedures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is changing its end-of-day procedures due to a police situation near campus.

The school stated the campus was not under threat in a Facebook post.

The police situation is near the school on 11th Street. The road is blocked off from 8th Street and Jason Avenue, according to police.

Due to the large police presence, school officials are adjusting dismissal procedures for the end of the school day:

Parents who are picking up a student can pick up their children at the back of the school building.

Students who are riding the bus will be picked up earlier than normal to help the flow of traffic. Students will be dropped off at their bus stop about 15 minutes earlier than usual.

Police responded to a person barricaded in a building in the 8800 block of 11th Street just after 1 p.m.

The LPD has asked people to avoid the area as much as possible.

This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.

