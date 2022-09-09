Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Police situation near Willow Bend Elementary changes pickup procedures

Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is currently under lockdown due to a police...
Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is currently under lockdown due to a police situation near the school.(Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is changing its end-of-day procedures due to a police situation near campus.

The school stated the campus was not under threat in a Facebook post.

The police situation is near the school on 11th Street. The road is blocked off from 8th Street and Jason Avenue, according to police.

Due to the large police presence, school officials are adjusting dismissal procedures for the end of the school day:

  • Parents who are picking up a student can pick up their children at the back of the school building.
  • Students who are riding the bus will be picked up earlier than normal to help the flow of traffic. Students will be dropped off at their bus stop about 15 minutes earlier than usual.

Police responded to a person barricaded in a building in the 8800 block of 11th Street just after 1 p.m.

The LPD has asked people to avoid the area as much as possible.

This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery

Latest News

Workforce Solutions of the South Plains job fair
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains job fair
Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions South Plains job fair
The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to...
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
84 Lumber Trunk or Treat graphic
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event