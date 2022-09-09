Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Railroad repairs planned for tracks on North University Avenue

((Source: TxDOT))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by TxDOT

The railroad crossing on University Avenue, at US 84 in north Lubbock, will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 12. The week-long closure will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform work to remove then reinstall the railroad crossing, and TxDOT crews to resurface the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Erskine Street, Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Avenue U) and US 84 (Clovis Road).

Work will take place weather permitting and is expected to wrap-up and the road reopened on Monday, Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery

Latest News

Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today.
Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center
Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.
2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock
Shots fired call
LPD investigating report of shots fired south of Overton Elementary
Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is currently under lockdown due to a police...
Police situation near Willow Bend Elementary changes pickup procedures