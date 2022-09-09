Railroad repairs planned for tracks on North University Avenue

Provided by TxDOT

The railroad crossing on University Avenue, at US 84 in north Lubbock, will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 12. The week-long closure will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform work to remove then reinstall the railroad crossing, and TxDOT crews to resurface the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Erskine Street, Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Avenue U) and US 84 (Clovis Road).

Work will take place weather permitting and is expected to wrap-up and the road reopened on Monday, Sept. 19.

