Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.

The county sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. It said more information would be released later.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighborhood nearby reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect, and details about the warrant and attempts to serve it were not immediately disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state’s top crime-fighting agency, separately said in a tweet that it was sending its condolences to the country sheriff, Craig Owens, and his office for the deaths of the deputies.

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is located just northwest of Atlanta and is one of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Lawrance Garcia captured the moments right after Lubbock police officer Larry Barnhill was hit...
‘It’s our job to go and help’: Witnesses rush to check on injured police officer

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m.
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in S. Lubbock
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall