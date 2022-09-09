Local Listings
Strong cold front this weekend

By Steve Divine
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Notable change in our weather will take place this weekend. It includes quite a cool down and a chance of showers. Today’s weather, however, will be quite familiar.

A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain late Saturday and Sunday, and quite a cool down...
A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain late Saturday and Sunday, and quite a cool down Sunday.(KCBD First Alert)

Today, Friday, high clouds from Tropical Storm Kay in the Pacific will continue to stream overhead. Our sky will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The afternoon will be on the hot side with highs three to five degrees above average for the date.

One more day of more of the same. High clouds, a slight breeze, a hot afternoon. Highs 3 to 5...
One more day of more of the same. High clouds, a slight breeze, a hot afternoon. Highs 3 to 5 degrees above average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

The evening will be mostly fair to partly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70s will return around mid-evening.

Late night will be partly cloudy and cool. Lows will be similar to this morning, mostly in the 60s. Typical for early September.

Mostly sunny skies will greet the South Plains tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon. Saturday will be warm with temperatures peaking near average for September 10.

There's a slim chance of rain during Saturday's game in Lubbock. The more likely time is...
There's a slim chance of rain during Saturday's game in Lubbock. The more likely time is Saturday night and Sunday.(KCBD First Alert)

A cold front, strong for the time of year, will bring a slight chance of rain to the area late Saturday. At the start, any rain will favor the northwestern viewing area.

There is a slim chance of rain before the end of Saturday’s Tech versus Houston game. It still looks unlikely that rain will arrive in the Lubbock area before the end of the game.

A better but still slight chance of rain will occur Saturday night and Sunday. Coverage will be spotty. Some spots will remain dry. A few spots may receive a downpour.

Sunday, behind the cold front, spotty showers and thunder are likely. It will be much cooler. With showers and under an overcast sky, temperatures will peak up to 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. Highs will mostly be in the 70s, ranging from the upper 60s in the far northwest to near 80 in the far southeast.

A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the area late Saturday. A slightly better chance...
A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the area late Saturday. A slightly better chance of rain follows Saturday night and Sunday.(KCBD First Alert)

Of course, if the cold front arrives earlier Saturday will be slightly cooler than currently forecast. A later arrival would result in a warmer Saturday afternoon and a later start to the rain chance.

For more detail, see our Hour by Hour Forecast here on our Weather Page.

