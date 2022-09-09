Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022.

The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.

We encourage job seekers to bring several copies of their resumes to distribute to the employers they are interested in. Individuals that need assistance with resume writing may contact the Workforce Solutions South Plains Career Center at (866) 765-5038 or stop by in person at 2002 W. Loop 289, Suite 117, Lubbock, TX 79407.

We encourage any and all job seekers to attend this event and find their new career. Your Future Starts Today!

WHO: Workforce Solutions South Plains

WHAT: In Person Job Fair

WHEN: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10am to 3pm

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401

WHY: To bring business and opportunity together HOW: Simply show up!

