Buddy Holly Center presents West Texas Hall of Fame: "Sunday Night Jam"

West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam
West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam(Buddy Holly Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery, in partnership with Texas Tech University’s Southwest Music Archive, presents the first of the West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam.

West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam
West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam(Buddy Holly Center)

This exhibition largely focuses on Christopher B. “Stubb” Stubblefield, Jesse “Guitar” Taylor, and the rise of the “Sunday Night Jam” here in Lubbock. Featuring the last table from Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, an original menu, Jesse Taylor’s guitar, and so much more, the gallery feels like a trip back in time.

West Texas Walk of Fame: “Sunday Night Jam” will be in the Fine Arts Gallery through February 2023.

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always free!

For more information about the museum and for access to all museum resources, please visit our website.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

