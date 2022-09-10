End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with you high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 9.

Liberty Argyle 35 Trinity Christian 25

Ira 50 Jayton 33

Rule 67 Patton Springs 19

Sanderson 44 Sands 28

New Deal 42 Slaton 16

Kingdom Prep 48 Anton 0

Tahoka 37 Seagraves 6

Tulia 11 Sanford-Fritch 8

Sweetwater 32 Pecos 16

Brownfield 49 Roosevelt 34

Muleshoe 39 Friona 21

Hart 68 Guthrie 18

Loop 49 Wellman-Union 0

Happy 64 Springlake-Earth 14

Lazbuddie 48 Wilson 0

Spur 77 Motley County 28

Petersburg 37 O’Donnell 30

Olton 34 Texico 20

Seminole 60 Mountain View 21

Abernathy 28 Denver City 12

Hamlin 33 Crosbyton 0

Borger 44 Lamesa 8

Kress 72 Grady 22

Palo Duro 31 Estacado 20

Randall 41 Snyder 6

Farwell 49 Sundown 0

Plains 41 Lockney 27

Sudan 52 Ropes 7

Floydada 42 Smyer 18

Ralls 28 Memphis 0

Littlefield 61 Post 6

Buena Vista 80 Hermleigh 59

Holliday 37 Idalou 7

Wichita Falls Rider 28 Coronado 24

Whiteface 64 Valley 50

Loraine 60 Klondike 40

Lubbock-Cooper 33 Abilene Wylie 28

Wichita Falls 33 Plainview 26

Morton 38 Munday 14

Frenship 39 Monterey 26

Sunray 50 Dimmitt 6

Borden County 65 Claude 20

Nazareth 71 Groom 58

Paducah 80 Meadow 44

Shallowater 55 Hereford 18

Lubbock Christian 82 Bovina 22

New Home 48 Hale Center 12

Hobbs 57 Lovington 26

