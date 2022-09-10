End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with you high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 9.
Liberty Argyle 35 Trinity Christian 25
Ira 50 Jayton 33
Rule 67 Patton Springs 19
Sanderson 44 Sands 28
New Deal 42 Slaton 16
Kingdom Prep 48 Anton 0
Tahoka 37 Seagraves 6
Tulia 11 Sanford-Fritch 8
Sweetwater 32 Pecos 16
Brownfield 49 Roosevelt 34
Muleshoe 39 Friona 21
Hart 68 Guthrie 18
Loop 49 Wellman-Union 0
Happy 64 Springlake-Earth 14
Lazbuddie 48 Wilson 0
Spur 77 Motley County 28
Petersburg 37 O’Donnell 30
Olton 34 Texico 20
Seminole 60 Mountain View 21
Abernathy 28 Denver City 12
Hamlin 33 Crosbyton 0
Borger 44 Lamesa 8
Kress 72 Grady 22
Palo Duro 31 Estacado 20
Randall 41 Snyder 6
Farwell 49 Sundown 0
Plains 41 Lockney 27
Sudan 52 Ropes 7
Floydada 42 Smyer 18
Ralls 28 Memphis 0
Littlefield 61 Post 6
Buena Vista 80 Hermleigh 59
Holliday 37 Idalou 7
Wichita Falls Rider 28 Coronado 24
Whiteface 64 Valley 50
Loraine 60 Klondike 40
Lubbock-Cooper 33 Abilene Wylie 28
Wichita Falls 33 Plainview 26
Morton 38 Munday 14
Frenship 39 Monterey 26
Sunray 50 Dimmitt 6
Borden County 65 Claude 20
Nazareth 71 Groom 58
Paducah 80 Meadow 44
Shallowater 55 Hereford 18
Lubbock Christian 82 Bovina 22
New Home 48 Hale Center 12
Hobbs 57 Lovington 26
