Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim

Provided by Hobbs Police Department

The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance any information regarding the whereabouts of the people of interest involved in an investigation of a possible Kidnapping that occurred at the Zia Park Casino on September 8th.

The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza.

If the vehicle or any of the subjects are seen, notify police immediately.

Any non-emergent information can be reported to the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or by contacting Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.