Jones AT&T Stadium preparing for high temperatures during Saturday’s game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech takes on Houston in Jones AT&T Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a week after their season home opener.

The Jones introduced a host of changes to try and shorten lines and speed up concessions last week; Robert Giovannetti with Texas Tech Athletics says they went smoothly.

GAMEDAY GUIDE: What to know before you go to Jones AT&T Stadium

“We had the new convenience store here on the West side, that went just exactly like we’d hoped it would. It helped make the lines go quicker on the West side,” Giovannetti said.

In addition to that self-checkout option, the Jones is now cashless, which also helped decrease time spent in line, and gave fans more time to watch the game.

Raider Walk also returned, allowing fans to cheer on players and coaches before kick-off.

“For the first week, I was blown away by the number of fans that came out for that,” Giovannetti said “I think it shows the excitement that Tech fans have, not only for the program, but for Coach McGuire. He really wanted the fans to come out for that.”

This week’s game is in the afternoon, meaning it will be hot for a lot longer. There will be water refilling stations at the stadium all season long.

Giovannetti reminds fans they can bring one 20-ounce unopened plastic bottle of water into the stadium.

The heat management stations can be found at all four corners of the stadium, at gates one, three, four, and six.

“So, they can go there throughout the game and refill it. There will be cold water, there will be a huge water refilling station, they will be able to refill it throughout, we’ll have box fans there if they need to sit and cool down a little bit,” Giovannetti said.

Texas Tech athletics will also hand out sunscreen at those locations.

Giovannetti says he’s excited for this game to build Red Raider Nation for games to come.

“We’re just excited about what Joey is doing for this program,” Giovannetti said. “Coach McGuire, he’s really galvanized our fan base, people are excited.”

Giovannetti said there are less than 2,000 tickets left for the game. To buy tickets for Texas Tech versus Houston click here.

After Saturday, the next home game is September 24 versus the Texas Longhorns. For those tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.