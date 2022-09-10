Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elisa Franco, who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, has been located, according to police.

Lubbock police asked for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena.

Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.

Franco was described as 5′3′', 150 pounds, with reddish-blonde hair, dark roots and brown eyes. Franco’s hair was styled with two braids and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans, according to police.

De La Pena is described as being 5′05″, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants pulled up to his knees with no shirt.

Police say Franco and De La Pena previously dated and believe this is not a random act.

