Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build.

The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build.

Volunteers will receive a shirt and food, according to Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

Those interested can sign up to volunteer here.

PERVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build

