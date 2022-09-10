Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build.
The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build.
Volunteers will receive a shirt and food, according to Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
Those interested can sign up to volunteer here.
PERVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build
