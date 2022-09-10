Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Pioneers open conference with 37-14 win over Lyon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Naaji Gadsden ran for three touchdowns and Bryan Ponder threw for two as Wayland Baptist opened the Sooner Athletic Conference play; they opened with a convincing 37-14 win over Lyon College (Ark.) on Saturday at Greg Sherwood Memorial Bulldog Stadium.

The Pioneers (1-1, 1-0 SAC) scored 23 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 30-7 halftime lead over the Scots (1-2, 1-1).

Gadsden scored Wayland’s first two TDs on runs of three and eight yards, with the Scots scoring in between. The Pioneers took a 21-7 lead when Dylan Sterling – streaking across the end zone – pulled down a 13-yard rocket from Ponder.

After a 3-and-out, WBU scored on its very next play when Ponder threw on the run and hit Dashawn McCubbins on a 30-yard toss. McCubbins then turned upfield and found the endzone to complete the 71-yard scoring play with 1:57 left before halftime.

The Pioneers weren’t done before heading to the locker room. Another three-and-out for the WBU defense and a 14-yard punt return by Skyler Whitten set up Wayland at the Lyon 40 with 42 seconds left. A couple of pass completions moved the ball to the 28 where Brayden Welch booted a 45-yard field goal as time expired.

Scoring slowed in the second half. Lyon, taking advantage of a muffed punt by the Pioneers, found paydirt on a short run after completing a 4th-and-15. Wayland responded immediately with Gadsden finding the end zone for the third time on a 36-yard run with 2:21 left in the third.

Ponder completed 18-of-27 passes for 284 yards. Three Pioneers – Kamron Williams (3-79), Whitten (8-76) and McCubbins (1-71) – had at least 70 yards receiving. Jacoby Hunt finished with 86 yards rushing on 16 carries while Gadsden finished with 64 steps on just six totes.

On defense, Casey Buck produced a dozen tackles, including a sack and a pass break-up. Andrew Villa added eight stops and Manny Arguijo seven. Wayland finished with six sacks and allowed the Scots just one third-down conversion in 14 attempts. Lyon finished with 34 yards rushing and averaged less than a yard a carry, compared to 5.3 yards per attempt for Wayland.

After two home games to open the season, the Pioneers hit the road next week to take on Langston (Okla.) at 2 p.m. The Lions, after a 48-13 season-opening win over Oklahoma-Panhandle state, faced Texas College on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Wayland Baptist University.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
Elisa Franco and George De La Pena
Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe
Frenship ISD’s Willow Bend Elementary School is currently under lockdown due to a police...
Barricaded person in custody after LPD standoff near Willow Bend Elementary
Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock.
Family displaced, 2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock
A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.
Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Latest News

The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
The ante rises this weekend as the 2022 Texas Tech home football slate continues with No. 25...
Texas Tech leads Houston 17-3 at the half
Texas Tech fans cheering on the Red Raiders.
Jones AT&T Stadium preparing for high temperatures during Saturday’s game
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 1)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 1)