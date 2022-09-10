Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:

After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man stepped onto the field, which led to a heated argument.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD NewsChannel 11
Updated: Uvalde Police respond to another shooting
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in...
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Sharon Maines announces retirement
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Monterey football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin’s big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
Fiji $10 and $20 bills bills are pictured in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. As the United...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified...
Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe