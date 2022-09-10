Possible storms before cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a Texas Tech game day against the Cougars! And not only will the action on the field be interesting to watch between two capable teams, but the atmosphere could be up for some tricks as well.

As we go through the day, all eyes will be on a cold front coming in from the north. We’ve got plenty of moisture hanging around, so all we need to do is lift it up, and the cold front will do that for us.

Ahead of the front in the best lift, we could see some storms with that might have a little energy with them. We cannot rule out a severe storm or two mostly in the way of wind gusts.

Weekly Forecast (KCBD)

As the evening goes along and we lose daytime heating, that storm chance will transition to just a rain chance.

How will that affect the game? Well, that is the million-dollar question.

A lot depends on the next few hours and how the front moves once we heat up. If it moves fast, it could affect us in the early part of the game, and probably more rainy then stormy. Now, if it slows down a touch, it’ll affect us later in the game, and our chances of storms will be higher since it has had a chance to tap a little more energy. That could mean lightning delays or even rain showers can be possible.

Like most of the time though, not everyone will see the rain, so maybe the Jones will remain dry. But all it takes is one lightning strike within several miles to put a stop to the action for a bit. So, we’ll be watching that.

The bigger story, whether or not we see the rain, could be the wind shift that happens and how it will affect the kicking game.

Those rain shower chances will last through tomorrow morning. And tomorrow will be one of the coolest days we’ve seen in quite a while, with low to mid 70s area wide. The next work week does warm us back up close to normal.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.