Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8.

The barricaded person near Willow Bend Elementary School has been taken into custody.

The LPD investigated a shots fired call near Overton Elementary School at the end of the school day on Sept 9.

