Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim

The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8.

The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez

The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza

The barricaded person near Willow Bend Elementary School has been taken into custody.

The person barricaded themselves in a home in the 8800 block of 11th Street

The situation resulted in a standoff between the person and the LPD

The LPD investigated a shots fired call near Overton Elementary School at the end of the school day on Sept 9.

Children were being dismissed from school when the gunfire was heard

Police later located evidence of gunfire in the 3600 block of 31st Street in a neighborhood south of Overton Elementary School

