1 person seriously injured in shooting

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road.

Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Another person was taken into custody.

The name of the shooter has not yet been release.

