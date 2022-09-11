Local Listings
Cool Sunday, warm again next week

By Matt Ernst
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front we’ve back tracking last few days had enough of a southward push that thunderstorms developed ahead of it in the Permian Basin this afternoon. Now we do still have a chance for rain through the night.

The main change all of our area will see is cooler air for the next day or so. Behind the front the northerly wind will kick up to around 20mph tonight. Low Sunday morning in the upper 50s.

Tonight through Sunday morning there is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Not all of the area will get rain. Severe threat is low, but some brief heavy downpours are possible. Showers should fade through the morning Sunday, but it will stay mostly cloudy. This will lead to a cooler day, high temperature Sunday in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll have another nice, relatively cool morning Monday, again in the upper 50s. With more sunshine, the temperature will climb to the mid 80s.

It looks a little bit warmer by Tuesday, back to the upper 80s with plentiful sunshine. Mid-week there will be support for showers and thunderstorms over New Mexico. But at this time, it doesn’t look likely those storms will make it onto the South Plains.

By late week into the weekend it will be mainly sunny, with the high temperature in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It looks warm next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

