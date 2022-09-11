Hobbs kidnapping victim found “in good health”

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - Erica Martinez, who was reportedly kidnapped from the Zia Park Hotel and Casino in Hobbs, has been located.

On Sept 9, the Hobbs Police Department requested the public’s assistance regarding the whereabouts of the people involved in a possible kidnapping on Sept 8th.

Police stated 35-year-old Erica Martinez was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by Jonathan Zaragoza. Through the hotel’s security footage, police were able to obtain photos of Erica and post them to social media, leading to her identification.

Police learned Zaragoza was in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Both Erica and Zaragoza were located.

Erica was said to have been “found in good health,” according to a release.

She is being interviewed by investigators and Zaragoza has been taken into custody.

The Hobbs police department issued this statement:

“The Hobbs Police Department would like to thank everyone who shared the information about Erica’s abduction and assisted in her location. In these types of cases, community involvement can be essential in the safe location of the individual.”

