LPD investigating scene on 37th Street

LPD Metro units at 37th Street
LPD Metro units at 37th Street(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street.

EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation.

Police are not able to offer more information at this time.

People are asked to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

