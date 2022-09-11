Sunday morning top stories: Red Raiders secure second win of the season

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Texas Tech Red Raiders pulled out a win against Houston in two overtimes.

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in central Lubbock.

A Lubbock juvenile was injured when they were hit by a vehicle in central Lubbock.

