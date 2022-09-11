Sunday morning top stories: Red Raiders secure second win of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

The Texas Tech Red Raiders pulled out a win against Houston in two overtimes.

They pulled out a 33-30 two overtime win over No. 25 Houston at Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech in now 2-0

Missed the game? Find more info here: Red Raiders pull out victory over No. 25 Houston 33-30 in two overtimes

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in central Lubbock.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Another person has been taken into custody.

More here: 1 person seriously injured in shooting

A Lubbock juvenile was injured when they were hit by a vehicle in central Lubbock.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital

Details here: Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.