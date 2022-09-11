Texas Tech soccer team picks up win over North Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by three goals from three different scorers in another balanced offensive effort, Texas Tech ran past North Texas, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at the UNT Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

“This was the kind of win we needed,” head coach Tom Stone said. “Not only to get a road win against a really good opponent, but to hold onto a win. We needed to get ahead and hold onto it. That bend but don’t break mentality. These kind of games need to be layered into every season to prepare you.”

Hannah Anderson kickstarted the scoring for Texas Tech (3-2-3) in the 6th minute when she deposited a feed off a Sierra Jones free kick into the back of the net. The goal was Anderson’s first of the season.

North Texas (4-3-1) evened the match 10 minutes later when Grace Dennis fed Summer Brown a pass she was able to put away.

Tech’s offense showed its resilience a short while later, when Kaitlyn Giametta found Gisselle Kozarski to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead. The strike was Kozarski’s first goal of the season and came after she hit the crossbar in back-to-back matches.

The first half was capped off by Macy Schultz’s third goal of the season. Schultz made a dangerous run from well outside the 18-yard box and knocked in a shot past a pair of Mean Green defenders.

UNT cut the deficit back to one goal, when Olivia Klein found the score sheet just five minutes into the second half.

In front 3-2 with 40 minutes to play, the Red Raiders dug in to try and keep the Mean Green off the scoreboard.

With just nine minutes left in the match, North Texas had its best scoring chance of the final 40 minutes, but Madison White was to save Taylor Tufts attempt.

By virtue of Sunday’s 3-2 victory, the Red Raiders ran their unbeaten streak to three consecutive matches (2-0-1). Tech is also above .500 for the first time since Aug. 18.

Next Up

Texas Tech returns home for its final non-conference matchup against Fresno State. Friday’s kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.