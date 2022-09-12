Local Listings
Actor William Shatner to screen ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ at Buddy Holly Hall

He will be live on stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.(Buddy Holly Hall)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Set your phasers to fun! Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with the original ‘Captain James T. Kirk’, award-winning actor William Shatner. He will be live on stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Following a screening of the classic film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, William Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with Mr. Shatner.

Tickets for William Shatner - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan go on sale to the public on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $43.75 to $103.75 plus taxes and fees. More information and tickets can be found online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

