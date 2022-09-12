Bounce-back weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is returning to West Texas. This changing weather pattern will result in warm afternoons and keep our rain chances low. That is, bouncing back to the dominate weather pattern this summer.

After his morning’s chill, the drier air and mostly sunny sky this afternoon will lead to quite a warm up. Lubbock’s high yesterday was just 73°. Thirteen degrees below average for the date.

A few clouds will linger over the area this afternoon. Temperatures will peak near average for mid-September. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures this afternoon will peak near average for mid-September, right around the mid- to upper 80s. A few clouds will linger over the area. And it will be a little breezy.

Tonight will be cool under a mostly fair sky. Low temperatures (early tomorrow morning) will be right around 60 to the low 60s in the Lubbock area.

The next several days there is a slight chance of a few isolated storms/showers. The area most likely to see rain is generally near the state line or even west of the state line.

Coming up tomorrow, another mostly sunny and slightly breezy day. The afternoon will be a little warmer, mostly in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

By late week, the anticipated weather pattern will keep us dry with warm afternoons. Highs will continue a bit above average, at times hitting the low 90s.

Recent rains have put quite a dent in our drought. Still, the entire KCBD viewing area remains in drought. Just not as extreme to exceptional as one month ago. (KCBD First Alert)

Recent rains have resulted in quite a roll-back to drought conditions. Unfortunately, for most producers it came too late in the season. Drought conditions, however, are expected to improve slightly through Autumn.

One month ago Extreme (D3) to Exceptional (D4) drought was widespread across the KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock Climatology

Lubbock’s low temperature yesterday, recorded at the airport, was 57°. It was our chilliest morning since early June. The last time Lubbock was at 57° was June 2.

Lubbock’s September 11 record low is 47°, on the date in 1959.

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday (recorded at the airport) was 73°. That’s 13 degrees below the average for the date. Lubbock’ s September 12 record high is 103° (set in 2000).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 61°. That is the average low for the date. The record low for September 12 is 44°(1959).

The record high for today is 100° (set in 1930).

