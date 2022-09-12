Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week

By Zach Fox
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Cubs are the End Zone Team of the Week after their 49-34 victory in Roosevelt Friday.

They were able to pull away in the late stages of the second half after a back and forth performance during Roosevelt’s homecoming.

The Cubs are now 3-0 for the first time since the 2015 campaign where they finished the season 9-2-1 before losing in the first round of the playoffs 42-41 to Littlefield.

The defense was great throughout the first three games, but the offense stood out the most. Averaging 43 ppg through three games after averaging 13 ppg in the first three games in 2021.

Brownfield hosts Dimmitt (0-3) for the Cubs Homecoming game on Friday 9/16. Then the following week, the Cubs reunite with the Littlefield Wildcats who are also 3-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro units at 37th Street
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Elisa Franco and George De La Pena
Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe
The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified...
Hobbs kidnapping victim found “in good health”

Latest News

Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week
Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 1)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 1)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 2)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 9 (Part 2)