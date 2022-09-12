Brownfield Cubs are End Zone Team of the Week

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Cubs are the End Zone Team of the Week after their 49-34 victory in Roosevelt Friday.

They were able to pull away in the late stages of the second half after a back and forth performance during Roosevelt’s homecoming.

The Cubs are now 3-0 for the first time since the 2015 campaign where they finished the season 9-2-1 before losing in the first round of the playoffs 42-41 to Littlefield.

The defense was great throughout the first three games, but the offense stood out the most. Averaging 43 ppg through three games after averaging 13 ppg in the first three games in 2021.

Brownfield hosts Dimmitt (0-3) for the Cubs Homecoming game on Friday 9/16. Then the following week, the Cubs reunite with the Littlefield Wildcats who are also 3-0 on the season.

