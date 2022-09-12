Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans are looking forward to heading under the sea next summer after the studio released the first teaser clip for the upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs.

The film’s director says it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro units at 37th Street
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Plainview Police Badge
Plainview teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
Millions of Americans face literacy challenges and when election day comes, the voting booth...
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
He will be live on stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Actor William Shatner to screen ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ at Buddy Holly Hall
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places