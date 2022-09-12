First of 5 involved in 2019 shootings sentenced to 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyson Isaac, one of five people facing jail time for two shootings that left two people dead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tyson Ladon Isaac, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

The two shootings were a result of multiple disputes between several people, according to police. During the July 2019 altercations, multiple people were hospitalized, two people died and five people were arrested.

The five arrested individuals include:

Tyson Isaac, charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Jakiyre Linzsey, charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Devonte Jones, charged with threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Tavion Dickson, charged with threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Isaiah Taylor, charged with threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Isaac told police the series of shootings started when people shot at him from a vehicle on July 16. Isaac and Linzsey then retaliated by waiting out for the vehicle at a car wash near Zenith Avenue and Parkway Drive. The two men shot at the vehicle, hitting Jaquan Johnson, the driver of the vehicle.

Jakiyre Lynn Linzsey, 18, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. and found Johnson with a gunshot wound outside of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Isaac told police his mother called him about three hours later. She said people had driven by her house and fired off shots toward the residence. Isaac and Linzsey then set off to find the people who had shot at her house.

Police stated Isaac located the people he believed shot at his mother’s home. The people, riding in a blue passenger car, began to shoot at Isaac and Linzsey’s vehicle. The two chased after the blue passenger car and returned gunfire, according to police.

The blue passenger car stopped in the 2700 block of E Colgate Street. Police responded to the shooting just after 2:15 a.m. on July 17.

Four out of five of the car’s occupants were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. One person, 18-year-old Antawn Wilson, later died from his injuries.

Police stated Jones, Dickson and Taylor were all in the blue passenger car and were each taken into custody.

DEVONTE JONES - 7/19/2019 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Tavion Dixon - 7-19-19 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Isaiah Taylor - 7-19-19 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

All five people received various assault charges. Isaac is the first to be sentenced.

The following departments were involved in the investigation of this crime:

Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit

LPD Special Operations Unit

LPD Crime Suppression Squads

Texas Anti-Gang Center

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Texas Department of Public Safety

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

